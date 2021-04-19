UAE: Ministry of Justice adopts blockchain technology in authentication services

Digital transformation of notary services will enable customers to complete transactions using UAE PASS, whether they are inside or outside the UAE

The UAE Government has announced that it is adopting “blockchain” technology in the authentication services offered by the Ministry of Justice. The move is part of the efforts to implement the “UAE Government Services Strategy” recently approved by the Cabinet to provide advanced digital services that are accessible to customers from anywhere and around the clock.

The ministry has modernised its system to provide fast, easy and safe digital services, by employing blockchain technology in its authentication services and maintaining data privacy.

Chancellor Dr Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, acting under-secretary of the Ministry of Justice, stated that achieving full digital transformation in notary services underscores the ministry’s keenness to help implement the directives of the UAE’s leadership in the 50th Year, as well as to improve the justice system by shaping the future of this vital sector over the next 50 years, which will help achieve the goal of the UAE Centennial to make the UAE the best country in the world in terms of government services.

The digital transformation of notary services will enable customers to complete transactions using their digital ID (UAE PASS), whether they are inside or outside the UAE, in a fast and easy manner, he added, noting that customers can check and cancel all their transactions online while people of determination can verify the validity of powers of attorney and confirm if they are still enforceable or should be cancelled.

Al Naqbi also pointed out that the UAE has proven to the world that it has a solid judicial infrastructure and the capacity to overcome changes and crises, affirming that the judicial sector has proven its reliability and many solutions have been modernised, most notably remote litigation, due to the unlimited support of the country’s leadership.