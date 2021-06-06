Do you know this man? Dubai Police seek help in identifying body

The Dubai Police are seeking assistance from residents in identifying a body.

The man, an African in his 20s, was found dead in the Dubai Creek. He was found wearing an orange T-shirt and black trousers. The deceased had no identification documents on him.

Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to the Ports Police Station. Alternatively, residents can contact the Dubai Police call centre at 901.