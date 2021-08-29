Back to school: Sheikh Mohamed thanks every student, teacher and parent

Thousands of students across the UAE returned to schools on Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has expressed gratitude to “every student, teacher and parent” as classes at schools across the UAE resumed on Sunday, August 29.

Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said: “Your adaptability and determination to overcome recent challenges ensured that education never stopped. And it never will. We wish you all the best for the new academic year.”

Thousands of students across the UAE returned to schools on Sunday. In Abu Dhabi, students had to have a negative result of a PCR test conducted no more than 96 hours prior.

In Dubai, learning will go in-person only from October 3. In the lead-up to the date, schools in the Emirate resumed classes with both in-person and online learning.

Sharjah is giving the option to parents to choose from e-lessons, in-person classes or hybrid ones.

