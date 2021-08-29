Back to school: Sheikh Mohamed thanks every student, teacher and parent
Thousands of students across the UAE returned to schools on Sunday.
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has expressed gratitude to “every student, teacher and parent” as classes at schools across the UAE resumed on Sunday, August 29.
Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said: “Your adaptability and determination to overcome recent challenges ensured that education never stopped. And it never will. We wish you all the best for the new academic year.”
Thousands of students across the UAE returned to schools on Sunday. In Abu Dhabi, students had to have a negative result of a PCR test conducted no more than 96 hours prior.
In Dubai, learning will go in-person only from October 3. In the lead-up to the date, schools in the Emirate resumed classes with both in-person and online learning.
Sharjah is giving the option to parents to choose from e-lessons, in-person classes or hybrid ones.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
Back to school: Sheikh Mohamed thanks every...
Thousands of students across the UAE returned to schools on Sunday. READ MORE
-
Education
Back to school in Dubai: Students excited to...
Campuses erupt with joy at the start of new school year on Sunday. READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: Fancy car number plates sold for over Dh36 ...
The RTA offered 100 fancy plates for bidding at this auction. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man ordered to pay Dh308,000 for stealing...
He had lured the victim by offering to exchange dirhams for US... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: The worst has passed, says Sheikh...
This came as the Dubai Ruler chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police fulfil boy’s wish, gift him a...
Police advised boy to continue excelling in his studies READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE tourist visas: Covid vaccines approved by WHO
Visitors are invited to register their vaccination certificates on... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Golden Visa: How to apply or nominate someone
Service fee, step-by-step process to apply for long-term residency READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school
27 votes | 23 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla