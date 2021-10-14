News
Dubai: Stolen luxury watch that was sold across Europe restored to owner

Staff Reporter /Dubai
Filed on October 14, 2021
Photo: Supplied

Authorities returned the timepiece to football coach Cosmin Olaroiu

A stolen luxury watch that has been sold multiple times across Europe has finally reached Dubai. And the Dubai Police have now restored it to its rightful owner: coach Cosmin Olaroiu.

Olaroiu is a Romanian football manager and former player. He has led decorated clubs across the region, including Al Ain and Al Ahli in the UAE.

More details to follow.

Staff Reporter



