Dubai CBBC sale: Get up to 80% off on over 200 brands
Sale on December 15-19 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
The CBBC Christmas and New Year Sale at the Dubai World Trade Centre will offer up to 80 per cent off on more than 200 brands.
The mega sale kicks off on December 15, with two halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre hosting more than 200 fashion, lifestyle and beauty brands till December 19. Shoppers can get massive discounts on apparel, shoes, bags, cosmetics. watches, sunglasses and more.
The CBBC Christmas and New Year Sale brings together a collection of winter clothing and lifestyle products. Brands include Arabian Oud, Billabong, Splash, Just Cavalli, Reebok, Mont Blanc, Adidas, Police, Geox, Chopard, Tom Ford, Lacost, Divage, Boss and Aigner, among others.
Vijay Samayani, Managing Director, CBBC, said: “ Our mission is to provide a unique shopping experience by offering great product ranges and value for money.”
Residents and visitors can enjoy the shopping experience from 10am to 10pm.
