Crime and Courts
Logo
 
HOME > News > Crime and Courts

UAE: Man left impotent in botched-up treatment, to get Dh500,000 compensation

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 5, 2021

(Reuters file)

The victim had filed a lawsuit against the hospital and its two doctors, demanding Dh3 million.


A court has ordered that an Abu Dhabi resident be paid Dh500,000 as compensation after he was found to have become impotent because of a botched-up treatment by two doctors at a hospital.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance instructed the hospital and its two doctors, who carried out the treatment, to pay the compensation to the youth after they were found guilty of gross medical negligence.

Court documents revealed that the victim had filed a lawsuit against the hospital and its two doctors, demanding Dh3 million in compensation for physical, moral and material damages caused because of the botched-up treatment.

The lawsuit stated that the victim had visited the hospital after he felt pain in the lower abdomen and a doctor gave him analgesic doses.

The following day he developed swelling in the lower abdomen and he went back to the hospital while complaining of severe pain.

Another doctor told him that he suffered from a bacterial infection and prescribed him medicines for the next 10 days.

However, the pain did not subside.

He was admitted to the hospital’s urology department and yet he was still in discomfort because of the pain.

He also complained of impotency, which proved to be correct and the first and the second doctor were found 80 and 20 per cent, respectively, were responsible for it.

Soon, he filed a lawsuit in court, where a medical committee was formed.

The panel concluded that the victim suffered because of wrong diagnosis and gross medical negligence.

The doctors were consistent in making mistakes and were liable to be penalised for their mistakes, the court said,

Though the lawyer representing the hospital urged the court to dismiss the case to be dismissed, because the victim’s physical movements were normal.

However, the judge ruled that the hospital authorities and two errant doctors were responsible for the victim’s sufferings due to the botched-up treatment and ordered that he be paid Dh500,000 as compensation.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /article/20150627/ARTICLE/306279983/1011 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1011,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 