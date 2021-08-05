UAE: Man left impotent in botched-up treatment, to get Dh500,000 compensation
The victim had filed a lawsuit against the hospital and its two doctors, demanding Dh3 million.
A court has ordered that an Abu Dhabi resident be paid Dh500,000 as compensation after he was found to have become impotent because of a botched-up treatment by two doctors at a hospital.
The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance instructed the hospital and its two doctors, who carried out the treatment, to pay the compensation to the youth after they were found guilty of gross medical negligence.
Court documents revealed that the victim had filed a lawsuit against the hospital and its two doctors, demanding Dh3 million in compensation for physical, moral and material damages caused because of the botched-up treatment.
The lawsuit stated that the victim had visited the hospital after he felt pain in the lower abdomen and a doctor gave him analgesic doses.
The following day he developed swelling in the lower abdomen and he went back to the hospital while complaining of severe pain.
Another doctor told him that he suffered from a bacterial infection and prescribed him medicines for the next 10 days.
However, the pain did not subside.
He was admitted to the hospital’s urology department and yet he was still in discomfort because of the pain.
He also complained of impotency, which proved to be correct and the first and the second doctor were found 80 and 20 per cent, respectively, were responsible for it.
Soon, he filed a lawsuit in court, where a medical committee was formed.
The panel concluded that the victim suffered because of wrong diagnosis and gross medical negligence.
The doctors were consistent in making mistakes and were liable to be penalised for their mistakes, the court said,
Though the lawyer representing the hospital urged the court to dismiss the case to be dismissed, because the victim’s physical movements were normal.
However, the judge ruled that the hospital authorities and two errant doctors were responsible for the victim’s sufferings due to the botched-up treatment and ordered that he be paid Dh500,000 as compensation.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Man left impotent in botched treatment, to get...
The victim had filed a lawsuit against the hospital and its two... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hot and hazy forecast for Thursday
Dusty, humid conditions to prevail in parts of the country. READ MORE
-
News
CBSE results: 75% Grade 10 students in UAE...
Karthik Sutheesh Kumar topped the school with 97.2 per cent. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai Police use blockchain to issue nearly 4,000 ...
Earlier, applicants had to visit different departments before... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: Residents land in Dubai on...
Starting today, residents who have received both doses of a Covid-19... READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: How much UAE residents spend on rent a...
Nearly 40% of monthly income is spent on rent READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE, India to move to UK amber list on...
UK lifts ban on travel from UAE, India, Bahrain, Qatar. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE airports, airlines brace for surge as...
Vaccinated expats to return through the local airports from August 5. READ MORE