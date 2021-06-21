Caught on camera: 3 persons accused of stealing car from Dubai sand yard
The theft had occurred in February, police records show.
The Dubai Public Prosecution has referred two men of Asian origin and another person, who has left the UAE, to the Criminal Court on charges of stealing a vehicle from a sand yard at Al Qusais.
Police records showed that the owner of the stolen car had lodged a complaint at the Al Qusais police station in May.
He told the police that he had handed over the vehicle’s key to a driver, who worked for his company, and asked him to park the vehicle in the sand yard in February.
The driver had left the UAE shortly after the car owner gave the instruction, and later he found that his vehicle was missing.
A police team inspected the sand yard and also reviewed the footage of closed-circuit TV (CCTV) cameras to identify the culprits.
The policemen identified two Asians along with the absconding driver, who allegedly committed the crime.
