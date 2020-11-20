Bring home the goodies with Khaleej Times

With Khaleej Times Subscription Drive, reading gets more rewarding.

Khaleej Times, the UAE’s largest selling English daily, has launched its Subscription Drive to reward its readers who have shown relentless support to the newspaper. This drives home the point that despite the odds, Khaleej Times is witnessing a rise in its readership – both existing and with the new. At just Dh349* for an annual subscription, readers can enjoy remarkable offerings. This offer is valid for existing and new readers. Even as we turn to digital media, print is still considered the only medium to present credible and factual news, which is why Khaleej Times has seen a year-on-year readership growth over the last three years. Millennials, who are a digital generation, are top contributors to social media. As tech-savvy users, they are well aware of the extensive amount of incorrect information and news floating about online due to the freedom ordinary people have with content creation. This is specially why they themselves understand that in order to get factual data — be it for a project or regular knowledge — newspapers stand the test of time as a reliable base for ‘news that matters’. It is no surprise then that Khaleej Times appeals to all age groups across both genders. As Khaleej Times continues to deliver the best of engaging news, features, reviews, insights, entertainment and sports, it also believes in delivering happiness to its readers.

Lower Your Spend, Double Your Happiness

From theme park vouchers to lifestyle and entertainment, we have you covered. The IMG World of Adventure offer includes Buy One, Get Two tickets free. In addition to that, subscribers also stand to receive 3 IMG Ultimate Fast track access worth Dh205 each for free. This couldn’t have come at a better time when families are beginning to plan outings after many months of stay at home due to the pandemic.

The offer also includes Dh100 voucher to treat yourself and the family at Baskin Robbins, gift hamper worth Dh100 from Cosmo Cosmetics; Dh100 voucher from lensfit; Dh50 from Fabyland; Dh40 from fueling app Cafu; and a one-month free subscription to Zee5 to enjoy all the latest TV shows and access the extensive library of Bollywood movies. Looking to open a new bank account? Get Dh350 cashback on a new Mashreq Neo account exclusively with the subscription offer.

Bring Home the Best

Today, Khaleej Times is the preferred source for news and views for its data-driven journalism, complemented by the social media reach.

Shekhar Iyer, Director – Advertising and Sales at Khaleej Times, says: “Today, innovation and content offering in a relevant context has kept us ahead. We have witnessed a huge growth in our readership,

and we will continue to capitalise on this to cement our leadership status. The subscription drive will only push this growth trajectory further.”

Nilesh Devadia, Director – Circulation and Business Development at Khaleej Times, adds: “We have seen a substantial increase in new subscriptions over the last three years. The increase in year-on-year subscriptions growth is a healthy sign, which shows that print is here to stay. This also reiterates the fact that when readers are looking for factual and verified news, they turn to print rather than social media. “As we launch the readers campaign, we would like to thank all our partners for coming on board the subscription drive and we look forward to welcoming new readers into the KT family.”

Readers’ Delight

Khaleej Times continues to be the go-to source for readers in the UAE. Offering a plethora of informative and engaging content via its digital platform, the newspaper is also a connection between the old and the new. As Omar Samer, another reader, says: “Khaleej Times is like a companion for me and my family, so much that our mornings feel incomplete without at least reading the main news section. While I enjoy scrolling through their website, the real charm is the feel of paper when I flip through pages.” Not only is the main edition popular amongst the readers, the special issues and supplements are also gaining traction amongst many.

According to Dubai-based Sachin Nambiar: “Khaleej Times keeps me updated on information and entertainment across the UAE. I always look forward to Metrolife and City Times as the content and presentation are unique and give a lot of information about the happenings around the city.”

Dhivya Muralidaran, millennial and an avid KT reader, also reiterates: “Khaleej Times provides full coverage of both UAE and international news. It is a trusted source to get information from. WKND is a great dose of inspiration for fashion and lifestyle whereas supplements such as Business and Technology Review provides a good market insight. Young Times helps me reconnect with my inner child.”

Khaleej Times comes bundled with special sections and magazines, including City Times, Metrolife, WKND and Young Times and the special monthly supplements that include Business and Technology Review, SHE, HE and Special Supplements on Education, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and country reports to cater to a variety of audience. Busy Reading Books, Khaleej Times’ flagship bookstore, is the newest addition to the offerings for our dynamic readers.

Subscribe today to renew or buy new subscription, please call us at 800KT (80058) or email cs@khaleejtimes.com