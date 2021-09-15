Nearly 3 million Americans sign up for healthcare during special enrollment period
Biden said altogether 12.2 million Americans are enrolled in coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
Nearly three million Americans have signed up for health insurance on the US government website Healthcare.gov during a special enrollment period that began on February 15, President Joe Biden said in a statement on Wednesday.
Biden, a Democrat, re-opened the online health insurance marketplace to give more Americans a chance to take advantage of benefits provided under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
The special enrollment period was open through August 15.
“The peace of mind that comes from having affordable, quality health coverage should be a right â€” not a privilege â€” for every American,” Biden said.
Biden said altogether 12.2 million Americans are enrolled in coverage under the Affordable Care Act, which is an all-time high.
More than four in 10 Americans who gained coverage during the special enrollment period found a plan for $10 or less a month, he said.
Twenty states and the District of Columbia saw premiums decrease by more than $75 a month. Out-of-pocket spending also declined with the median deductible for new enrollees dropping by more than 90%, from $750 to $50, Biden said.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Covid-19 vaccine or negative PCR test must to...
The PCR test should have been taken within the previous 72 hours. READ MORE
-
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
Field exercises will happen in different parts of the country,... READ MORE
-
News
700km in 10 days: Camel trekkers prepare for...
The adventurers will cover three emirates and 11 checkpoints; their... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Official Expo pizza provider to give away 50 free ...
Customers can choose from four special meal deals to win the ticket. READ MORE
Business
iPhone 13 launch: UAE prices revealed
14 September 2021
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
Government
UAE: 3-month midday break rule ends today
14 September 2021
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips, sharper cameras
14 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
14 September 2021
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
14 September 2021
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022