Priyanka Chopra marks 'first Diwali' with Nick Jonas at new home

Gulzar has some interesting anecdotes to share about Bollywood.
Movies2 weeks ago
It was their ‘first Diwali together’ at their ‘first home together’ in Los Angeles. And Priyanka Chopra made it a special event for Nick Jonas and herself at their new home.
“Our first diwali in our first home together ❤️🪔✨ This one will always be special,” Priyanka wrote on her Instagram page. “Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full❤️ Happy Diwali 🪔”
The actor shared dazzling photographs of hers (dressed in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga) and Nick (in red Sabyasachi sherwani and a black jacket) on social media.
Nick too wrote about the event on Twitter. “Happy Diwali Diya lamp to you and yours,” he said. “Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family.”
Also present at the Diwali do were Joe Jonas, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.
Priyanka returned to LA from London after completing the shooting for Citadel, her debut on digital streaming platform, for Amazon Prime Video. It features Richard Madden and Pedro Leonardo as well.
