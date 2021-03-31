The limelight of the city

A picturesque neighbourhood and the perfect combination of both beachy and cosmopolitan vibes

Built on man-made canals and situated on the coast of the Arabian Gulf. Here you'll find shiny modern high-rise luxury apartment blocks, five-star beach resorts, dozens of restaurants, local and international boutiques and shops, and a multitude of running and walking paths for your enjoyment.

Activities

Dubai Marina Walk

Take a stroll down the 7 km palm-lined walkway and enjoy views of the cerulean-hued water with luxury yachts passing by and amazing architecture.

Dubai Marina Yacht Club

Rent out a private yacht and enjoy a luxury cruise on the water. A boater's haven by day and a vibrant bustling nightlife waterfront by night.

Gallery One

Find several amazing authentic and original artworks here by famous and emerging artists, for yourself and to gift to loved ones.

Dubai International Marine Club

The home of water sports in Dubai. Each season, it organises nearly 40 local, national, and international water sports events. A fun way to spend your day.

Skydive Dubai

Tandem skydive lets you experience free-falling at over 193.1 km/hr from 1,500 feet while securely fastened to an instructor with breathtaking aerial views of Palm Jumeirah Island, Atlantis, and Burj Al Arab and the rest of the city.

Dubai Marina Mall

A haven for shopping, with four levels this mall has over 140 outlets including high-street fashion brands, couture, dining spots, a cinema and more.

Boat tour

Enjoy a 90-minute sightseeing tour that starts from the Dubai Marina. Be wowed by a highlight reel of Dubai's such as Dubai Eye Wheel, Atlantis, Harbour Project and more. An ideal way to explore the sights in a short time.

Culinary spots

Barasti Beach ?

Sophisticated private beach and great food, music and the beach right at your feet! Indulge in their signature pizzas, burgers and giant triple-cooked fries.

PIER 7?

The building has seven different restaurants on each of its floors with each varying in tastes, presentation, ambience, and style. Enjoy great views of the city skyline, the Arabian Gulf, and the marina, indoors or al fresco.

Dinner cruise?

Enjoy a magical dinner cruise in a traditional-style wooden dhow boat through the best spots with captivating views and a delectable buffet dinner of international and Emirati dishes.

Zero Gravity?

Boasting a vast, pristine beach and a huge glass-fronted swimming pool Zero Gravity's ultra-modern two-tier restaurant and several terraces follow its 'day to night' concept perfectly, designed to be relaxed, yet always delicious.

Zengo?

The contemporary venue features an artful blend of Asian styles, divided into three themes - mist, fire and smoke. The staff are great at offering mixed beverage recommendations, and you'll discover some intriguing tastes of Asia.

"The best part about living in Dubai Marina for me is that it's just a five-minute walk from my workplace. I have a 10-month-old son and he loves the evening fountain shows at the Marina Walk. It has become a routine to take him out for a walk in the evening. It feels very safe to let him play on his own since the area is very clean and well maintained. This area is full of positive vibes and the best part is it's well connected through public transport. All in all, a great location to make your home.?"

Shailesh Bhadra,

Marketing Manager,

Babyshop UAE