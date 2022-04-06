Afghanistan: At least six injured in grenade attack at Kabul mosque

Gunman opened fire in a crowded area in Bnei Brak city
MENA1 week ago
At least six people were injured in an explosion that occurred at the Pul-e-Khishti Mosque in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Wednesday, local media reported.
A blast happened at Pul-e-Khishti Mosque in Kabul this afternoon, TOLOnews reported citing the Kabul security department as saying.
The explosion was due to a hand grenade thrown at worshippers at the mosque in which six people were wounded based on initial reports, the security department added.
ALSO READ:
So far none has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Further details are awaited.
Gunman opened fire in a crowded area in Bnei Brak city
MENA1 week ago
Workers were told they would eventually be fired if they did not meet the dress codes
MENA1 week ago
US would continue to support the normalisation process between Israel and Arab countries.
MENA1 week ago
Last week, the Taliban backtracked on an announcement that high schools would open for girls
MENA1 week ago
'The people can no longer tolerate such oppression'
MENA1 week ago
The vast majority of Israel’s Bedouin population live in Negev
MENA1 week ago
Some women with tickets had been turned away at Kabul's airport on Saturday
MENA1 week ago
Retaining weapons would 'end their status' as safe regions not to be targeted by coalition air strikes
MENA1 week ago