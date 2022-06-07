Around the UAE: Five things to do and look forward to

From summer fun to gaming and sushi, here are some top choices

By CT Desk Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 8:03 AM Last updated: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 8:08 AM

Cool off at a theme park

If you’re in the mood for exciting rides but don’t want to sweat your way through a good time, you’re in luck! Hollywood-inspired theme park MOTIONGATE™ Dubai has launched The Coolest Summer offer, from June through to August, where if you buy a ticket online ahead of your visit (at least a day in advance), you receive a 10 per cent discount, a complimentary branded cap and a soft serve ice cream.

At the park, 70% of rides and attractions are situated indoors in comfy air conditioning. The DreamWorks zone indoors features family rides, multimedia theatre shows, interactive play zones and rollercoasters based on hit movies Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon. From 12pm-10pm from Sunday to Thursday, and from 12pm-11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Find time for a fun quiz

Every Tuesday this summer, popular RJ Big Rossi is hosting an evening of fizz, fun and facts at the American Smokehouse and Brewgarden at Citymax Business Bay.

Quizzers are invited to put their trivia to the test as they compete for some great prizes, including a one-night stay for 2 at Citymax Business Bay, a one-night stay at Citymax Ras Al Khaimah, F&B vouchers worth Dh500 and Dh250, beverage vouchers and a Big Rossi special surprise, which changes weekly.

All this revelry can be enjoyed whilst indulging in the extensive menu, which includes glamburgers, wood-fired pizzas, grilled seafood and steaks and more. Innovative bites include kimchi tempura, chicken tikka masala, onion ring strings, mini tacos and chicken wings. There are some fab drinks deals as well. The quiz starts at 8:30pm. To book, call 050 4480493

Enjoy a pool day in Dubai

Don’t wait for the weekend to appreciate a pool day with the family! This June, Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts welcomes guests with a host of attractive experiences to explore at its Polynesian haven, one of which is a Day Pass where you can enjoy a full day access to the family pool, kids pool and the lazy river any day of the week. The kids’ club is perfect for all children aged four to twelve. There’s also a 30% discount on food and beverages at Ari Pool Restaurant. And for those looking for happy hour, it’s between 4-6pm where you can avail of a buy-one-get-one-free offer on select beverages.

Sunset with Sushi

With Dukes Sushi at Dukes The Palm, guests can enjoy delectable and freshly-prepared Japanese dishes with a British charm. Delight in the new Sunset with Sushi offer which allows guests to unwind with a Sushi Platter including maki rolls, nigiris, and sashimis along with a glass of red or white grape for Dh99, while enjoying majestic views of The Palm at sunset. Tuesdays to Sundays, from 6-8pm.

Attend a gaming and entertainment festival in Dubai

Gamers in the UAE can look forward to the first edition of gaming and entertainment festival EMG 2022, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center. The event will feature a vast range of gamer culture activities, including esports tournaments, celebrity guests, friendly competitions, anime music shows, cosplay shows, and more.

The festival organised by Esports Management Group will be open to the public from June 10-11. Witness the high octane semifinals and the grand finals of the Global Esports Tour (GET) CS:GO Tournament, along with gaming entertainment, including friendly video game competitions dedicated to different games, including League of Legends, Valorant, Call of Duty, Fortnite, FIFA, Tekken 7 and multiple VR games.

Cosplayers will be able to participate in EMG’s cosplay contest, with a chance to win a share of the $10,000 prize pool. Attendance to EMG 2022 is free for all pre-registered cosplayers.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy performances by Japanese pianist Animez and Japanese singer Akeboshi.

EMG 2022 tickets can be purchased on Platinumlist.