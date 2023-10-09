YouTuber Andrew Boyd puts Bryan Johnson's $2 million anti-ageing lifestyle to test

After a 75-day journey to test the Project Bluepring diet, he says the experiment was worthwhile and rewarding

Andrew Boyd.

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 6:54 PM

Bryan Johnson, the 46-year-old centimillionaire, has been passionately pursuing immortality for the past three years. He has taken unconventional steps like swapping blood with his teenage son, following a strict vegan diet, and investing in cutting-edge treatments, like red-light therapy etc. This regimen, including a daily intake of 111 pills, costs around $2 million annually.

Inspired by Johnson, Andrew Boyd, 23, tried a modified version of this diet, considering his younger age.

Boyd, who is from Tennessee, US, decided to embark on a 75-day journey to test the unusual “Project Blueprint” diet and meticulously document his experience on the YouTube channel, Project Andrew.

Khaleej Times is now on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.

Intriguingly, within a mere week of adopting the diet, Boyd was astonished by the remarkable results. Shedding an average of six pounds and maintaining an impressive 95 per cent sleep score, Boyd found himself feeling “incredible”.”

Boyd mentioned that he made slight adjustments to his version of the diet keeping his age in mind. Boyd also added that unlike Johnson, he did not have access to the same extensive resources and medications.

Instead, Boyd adopted the meal plan by using recipes from Johnson's website and selecting vitamins that aligned with his requirements.

Not just that, Boyd has also managed to maintain the diet within a budget, spending approximately $112.34 weekly on the necessary food and supplements, along with dedicating four hours a week to meal prepping.

Boyd has also confirmed that the experiment was worthwhile and rewarding.

“[I] felt incredibly focused and energised,” he admitted in his YouTube video. “I learned a lot through this experience.”

Boyd also shared a significant transformation during this journey. He reported a weight loss of nearly 30 pounds, reducing from 192 to 164 pounds. His body fat percentage also decreased from 19 per cent to 13.9 percent, showcasing a remarkable shift in his overall physical health and fitness.

ALSO READ:

“Blueprint is not about the exact diet, it's not about the exact exercise protocol. It's not about red-light therapy or a bedtime routine or about skincare,” Boyd explained.

“At its core project, Blueprint is about using measurement and data to back up health choices,” he added.

“On this [Blueprint] diet, Bryan Johnson go for intermittent fasting. He eats all of his food in approximately a six-hour window every day. This means every day he's fasting for 18 hours,” Boyd explained.

As per Boyd, the idea behind “Project Andrew is to explore science-based tools for living a longer and fuller life”.