UAE residents may soon be able to hail AI-powered smart taxis

It will be the region’s first smart taxis and has many chic features, including the world's first lost-and-found system

Photos: Supplied

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 5:45 PM Last updated: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 6:21 PM

The region’s first smart taxis, powered by advanced artificial intelligence technology, interior monitor system, route optimisation, streaming services and other chic features, will hit the roads in the next two months, a top official from Hyundai UAE, said.

Headlined as the Hyundai AI Smart Taxi, a Sonata hybrid car in silver livery of the Capital’s public cabs, was displayed for the first time at the two-day Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit.

Hyundai UAE is in talks with public and private sector operators, including the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), Abu Dhabi, and the Road and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai.

Suliman Al Zaben, director of Hyundai UAE, noted the rollout of smart taxis will herald a new era in AI, safety and security in the country.

“This is the region’s first AI smart taxi. This is the first-ever total taxi solution integrated into the body of a vehicle. This is for public transportation in the UAE. We are talking about integration and partnership between the public and private sector,” Al Zaben told Khaleej Times.

Al-equipped cameras

Each taxi has four Al-equipped cameras to monitor various elements, including the driver’s alertness, reaction time, and other safety indicators to protect the passengers and avoid accidents.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The cameras will monitor the fatigue status of the driver. The facial recognition feature will ensure safety during the trip, and avoid any unsafe situation which may arise like a driver dozing off, etc.”

Al Zaben noted that the AI integration with various applications will cater to the needs of all taxi operators. “It has a smart metre with integrated payment solutions.”

Lost and found alert

The smart taxi incorporates a lost and found feature, which can identify items that passengers may have forgotten in the vehicle, and send pictures and data to the control centre, which will warn the driver before the passenger disembarks.

“This is the first lost-and-found system globally. The system can detect any item left behind by the passenger. It is immediately reported to the operation room of the taxi company, which instantly informs the driver. This happens in a fraction of a seconds. So, the driver will be able to alert the passenger immediately,” Al Zaben underlined.

The taxi uses Edge computing thereby improving response times and saving bandwidth. There are two interactive screens, which give passengers details about the trip, the tourist destinations, and information about the driver, among others.

The technical equipment inside the vehicle enables the collection of live data for remote monitoring to take appropriate measures. There is also a control and monitoring panel, which helps control and follow up on drivers’ work, tracks operating efficiency indicators, and avoids any vehicle misuse.

“This is another milestone for Juma Al Majid Establishment, the exclusive distributor of Hyundai cars in the UAE. It supports the UAE’s smart mobility vision for the future,” Al Zaben said.

“You will see it on the road very soon. It will be a pan-UAE launch,” Al Zaben added.

ALSO READ: