HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, September 6 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 6, 2021

It's a packed podcast on this Monday, September 6th so it's a good job you're tuning in first thing. On today's 8@8 with David Light we have all the latest exciting visa news announced as the UAE looks to the next 50 years, the RTA is scouting about to fill jobs with salaries of up to Dh50,000 per month and there were strange goings-on during last night's Argentina vs. Brazil World Cup qualifier. Come on in!