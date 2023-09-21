Turning dreams into reality: Ahmad Mustapha Geidam's soccer triumph with Yoshi Academy

Ahmad's journey from a football-loving child in Africa to a certified coach and entrepreneur in the UAE is a testament to the power of resilience and determination

Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 1:48 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 1:50 PM

In the world of football, some stories are more than just tales of goals and victories;they are tales of resilience, determination, and a relentless pursuit of a dream. The story of Ahmad Mustapha Geidam, the driving force behind Yoshi Football Academy in the UAE is one such inspirational journey. It's a story that epitomises the idea that dreams, no matter how improbable, can come true.

Passion Ignites a Dream

Ahmad's journey into the world of football began long before he became a certified coach. His love for the beautiful game was ignited during his childhood in Africa, where he played football with unmatched enthusiasm. Growing up in an environment where access to proper facilities and coaching was a luxury, Ahmad realised the profound impact that the right training could have on young players.

Overcoming Hurdles

However, the path to realising his dream as a football coach was far from smooth. With little experience and financial constraints, Ahmad faced a daunting challenge. He lacked the funds to obtain the necessary licenses and certifications required to enter the world of football coaching. Undeterred, he took to the streets, coaching young kids, and honing his skills day by day. It was through sheer determination and the kindness of a stranger that Ahmad's dream began to take shape. An interest-free loan from a compassionate individual enabled him to acquire his trade license and eventually, his coaching license. These milestones were the first stepping stones towards his vision of creating a unique football academy.

A Vision Beyond the Ordinary

What sets Yoshi Football Academy apart from many others is Ahmad's vision. Having closely observed the football industry in the UAE, he recognised that many academies prioritised profit over the holistic development of young players. In response, Yoshi Football Academy was established with a clear mission — to ensure the comprehensive growth of its young charges.

This growth encompasses not only technical skills but also physical, mental, and emotional development. The academy also places a strong emphasis on instilling discipline and character, with the aim of shaping young athletes into not just better players but better individuals.

Resilience in the Face of Adversity

Ahmad's journey to the UAE and his pursuit of a career in football coaching were marred by failures, challenges, and deceit. He lost his life savings to a fraudulent agent who promised him a professional football career in the UAE, leaving him destitute. But through it all, Ahmad never lost hope. His resilience and determination became the driving force that fuelled his rise from the depths of despair to the pinnacle of success.

A Vision for the Future

Ahmad's dreams for Yoshi Football Academy extend far beyond the football field. His goal is to build a brand that not only serves young people but also inspires and encourages them to achieve their best. He envisions Yoshi Sport and Yoshi Football Academy as the pre-eminent sports brand, producing not just exceptional athletes but also innovative individuals who will make their mark in the Middle East and Africa.

In conclusion, Ahmad's journey from a football-loving child in Africa to a certified coach and entrepreneur in the UAE is a testament to the power of passion, resilience, and determination. It serves as a beacon of hope for those who dare to dream big, reminding us all that with the right attitude and unwavering commitment, even the most improbable dreams can be transformed into reality. His story embodies the belief that from street corners to soccer fields, the impossible is indeed possible, and for those who remain patient, resilient, and determined,conquering the world is only a matter of time.