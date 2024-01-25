Top 10 reasons why Thailand travel insurance is a must-have

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 4:22 PM

Picture it now — you've just arrived in Bangkok, Thailand's bustling capital. As the sweet aroma of street food tickles your nose and tuk-tuks whizz past, you already know this trip is going to be special. You make your way from the airport to your hostel, excited for the Thai adventures that await.

But just as you start dreaming of blissful beach days and parties that never end, a worrying thought hits you - what if something goes wrong? What if I get injured, or my bags get stolen? How will I pay these medical bills?

Getting travel insurance for Thailand may seem boring. But trust us, it can be an absolute lifesaver when things don't go to plan. Here are 10 rock-solid reasons why you need to get covered on your Thai holiday:

Thailand has High Injury and Illness Rates

Let's start with a sobering stat — international travellers have a whopping 20 per cent chance of needing medical care in Thailand. Food poisoning, infections, motorbike crashes, jellyfish stings — you name it. And hospital fees add up quickly without insurance. So whether you plan to lounge on beaches or backpack around the country, travel insurance is a smart move.

Those Pristine Beaches Come With Real Risks

Glistening white sands, crystal waters, and swaying coconut palms — Thailand's world-famous beaches look like paradise, and it's easy to feel safe frolicking in the surf. But even seasoned swimmers get caught in rips or stung by deadly box jellyfish lurking beneath the waves. On islands, small clinics often run out of antivenom, too. Meaning you'll need evacuation or treatment elsewhere. Therefore, getting travel insurance helps safeguard your Thai holiday.

Dangerous Roads Call for Extra Caution

Part of the Thai experience is zooming around the countryside on a scooter, wind in your hair. But unfortunately, Thailand's roads are among the world's most dangerous. In fact, over 24,000 people die in crashes annually! Poorly maintained motorways, erratic driving, drunken tourists — navigating Thailand's roads has real hazards. So, having insurance to cover accidents is vital.

The Infamous Thai Tummy Takes Many Victims

Around 20-50 per cent of visitors fall ill from food or water in Thailand. Traveller's diarrhoea and parasite infections run rampant, which ruins many holidays. It is common to feel severely dehydrated if you have an upset stomach. Without insurance, a bad case of 'Thai tummy' could land you thousands in medical fees. Policies with overseas hospitalisation benefits prevent this common (yet unpleasant) ailment from draining your wallet.

Wipeouts on Thailand's Waters are More Common Than You Think

Ferry sinkings, Speedboat flips, and Kayaking collisions — Thailand seems tranquil, but its waters see lots of accidents annually. In particular, the blustery monsoon season wreaks havoc from June to October. Storm swells regularly flip ferries, leaving hundreds needing rescue! So, from floods to powerful undercurrents, Thailand's seas can overwhelm unprepared travellers. Making insurance a wise buy. Choose policies covering medical evacuation, which airlifts you to a hospital during maritime emergencies.

Thailand Has Sky-High Theft Rates

Paradise comes with petty crime in Thailand. Pickpockets, bag snatchers, and break-ins. With tourist theft rates amongst the world's highest, you must stay vigilant! Unfortunately, it's easy to drop your guard on holiday. So, having insurance due to any accidental damage, loss or theft during the travel period can be beneficial (subject to terms as mentioned in the Policy Document)!.

Natural Disasters Strike Without Warning

Thailand frequently faces crises like earthquakes, tsunamis and monsoonal floods. For instance, 2004's infamous Boxing Day Tsunami claimed thousands of lives across Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, 2011 saw the worst floods in half a century, drowning parts of Bangkok! Wherever wanderlust takes you, having travel insurance means peace of mind that someone has your back during disasters. Standard covers may include transport home if Mother Nature ruins your trip.

Flight Disruptions are a Common Occurrence

Between tropical storms, airport strikes and airline mishaps, flight delays and cancellations happen regularly in Thailand. Just one airport closure or missed connection can ruin your carefully planned itinerary. But the right travel insurance keeps you covered in such turbulent situations by including:

Flight Delay Cover: Policies pay out up to specified amounts if your departure or arrival gets delayed by a certain number of hours. So you don't waste precious holiday time stuck in airports.

Missed Connections: Some insurers reimburse additional costs for things like flight re-bookings if you miss a flight link.

Delayed Baggage: If your checked-in bags don't arrive on time, some insurers provide a standard fee (amount specified in the Policy Schedule) for each hour you're separated from your belongings.

Cover for Kidnapping and Hijack Emergencies

Unfortunately, dangerous incidents like kidnappings or hijackings occasionally occur in Thailand, too. Usually targeting wealthy foreigners or high-profile individuals. While your chances may be slim, getting caught in a terrifying hostage scenario overseas is every traveller's worst nightmare. So, having comprehensive protection is invaluable.

Enjoy Complete Pеacе of Mind

At the end of the day, travel insurance for Thailand is about one thing — enjoying absolute peace of mind on your adventure abroad. Knowing someone has your back if plans unravel or tragedy strikes adds invaluable comfort in unfamiliar territory. You can finally stop worrying about medical bills or travel mishaps!

Just think — what price tag can you put on:

The relief of prompt emergency medical flights home?

Swift assistance from insurance specialists?

Treatment at network hospitals?

Reimbursement for unexpected costs?

The answer? It's absolutely priceless. No dollar value can be fixed for crisis support overseas.

So invest in proper coverage and have the trip of a lifetime with Thailand's palm-fringed shores, bustling markets and lip-smacking cuisine waiting. It's the best travel companion you'll find!

Conclusion

Well, there you have it — 10 awesome reasons why buying travel insurance is essential for Thailand. With crazy roads, rowdy full moon parties, spice-laden curries and monsoon storms, mundane risks become amplified in this Southeast Asian paradise. But getting covered tackles it all!

So why risk financial turmoil abroad and spend the next year paying off medical bills? Instead, book a comprehensive cover now and sink your toes into pearly sands without a worry on the horizon.