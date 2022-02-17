The popularity of American Football in Arab countries

With Super Bowl 2022 set to be the biggest game of the year, American football is growing more popular abroad as well

The Super Bowl finals is one of the most anticipated sports events of the year. Viewers are undoubtedly looking forward to put down their Super Bowl odds and enjoy the exciting halftime show which includes performances from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar this year.

Apart from watching the LA Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, it may come as a surprise to know that American Football has been generating interest in countries outside of the US too, specifically Arab countries. Notable Arab-American players have risen through the NFL, a primary reason for the sport to become more popular abroad.

What is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is an NFL championship game in America, and the top two teams compete to play at the biggest game of the year. Even though it is not a declared holiday, it’s regarded as an unofficial holiday of sorts. The entertainment side of things developed because of how popular the event is and how many people tuned in; companies often produce commercials specifically to be aired at the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl in Arab countries

Arab countries like Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are a part of IFAF Asia, the governing body of American Football in Asia. This explains why American football has become a growing trend in these Arab countries. Many Arab-American footballers have also contributed to football becoming popular in Arab countries. Some notable Arab-American NFL players include Robert Salah, Oday Aboushi, Gibran Hamdan, and more. Robert Sala worked with the Seattle Seahawks when they won the Super Bowl in 2013 while Oday Aboushi bagged a 4-year contract from the New York jets in 2013.

The rising craze for American Football in Arabic countries does not seem to hit the floor anytime soon.