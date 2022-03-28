Teamology is all set to expand its services In Dubai

Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 1:04 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 1:06 PM

As our world moves steadfastly towards digitisation, getting a digital footprint and robust digital PR has become quintessential for the branding of any company. The demand for PR and branding services can be reinstated by a study conducted by A. Guttman who has found that the PR market value will touch the whopping figure of USD 129.35 billion by the year 2025.

Over the years, companies have realised the importance of creating a strong, positive perception of themselves, their products or services in the customer's mind. When the world was in the grip of a testing pandemic, Gulrez Alam and Md Badshah Ansari envisioned taking this opportunity by grabs and led a revolution in the name of Teamology Softech Media Services Pvt Ltd.

In a short period, the company has successfully created a strong reputation for providing customised media solutions to its customers. As a result, the company has emerged as one of the leading PR Agencies in India. And with Dubai becoming a hub for internationally affiliated PR firms, the founders are set to expand their presence and empower startups/influencers and organisations alike to experience top-notch PR and branding. Teamology Softech and Media Services won the award for ‘Iconic Digital PR Agency of the year 2021’ at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai in the presence of Bollywood actress Zareen Khan and Amyra Dastur.

Built on the values of customer first, the earnest team of Teamology has a track record of meeting client demands at every step of the digital PR process.

Their proficient consultants analyse client requirements and provide tailor-made solutions. Under the strong leadership of the two founders, the company has the expertise in providing digital PR, digital marketing, e-commerce and brand management capabilities by providing relevant exposure through our expert services.

"We have been fortunate to serve dozens of clients in India and its neighbouring countries, and the response has left us overwhelmed. It was because of such a deep clientele that we were motivated to expand into Dubai — a hub for digital media services and a market that we have always envisioned our brand to be", opined Gulrez Alam, co-founder at Teamology Softech Media Services Pvt Ltd.

Headquartered in Kolkata, India the agency has worked closely with several leading Indian and international organisations such as RVCJ Media, Janalaxmi Design, Autofreak and many more. The agency is now amongst the leading agencies in India and is gradually expanding its domain in all the major metro cities.

Driven to be the guiding light of its clients, they are determined to help clients transform their businesses by creating a brand reputation online. The journey of the company so far is nothing less than an inspiring tale and destined to shoot for stars.