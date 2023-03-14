Spring festival to blossom at Town Centre Jumeirah!

by Anam Khan Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 6:18 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 6:20 PM

Town Centre Jumeirah is excited to host the Spring Festival once again this year on March 17 and 18. A two-day event filled with fun and entertainment for children of all ages.

With an incredible array of breathtaking performances, amazing decorations and fun activities, families will enjoy an unforgettable spring celebration.

Visitors will be able to take part in a variety of activities and entertainment, including origami and floral art workshops, springtime songs, face painting, and much more.

One of the highlights of the festival will be adventures with the flower Fairies Show and the mesmerizing Diablo and Dancer Street Act, both shows will be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The Roller-Skating Dance & Ribbon Acrobatics Show is also sure to delight visitors with its stunning performances.

To cap off the event, there will be a colourful blooming parade that will showcase the beauty of spring in all its glory.

Admission to the Spring Festival is free, and all activities are designed to promote family bonding and create lasting memories.

For more information, please visit www.towncentrejumeirah.com, or follow us on Instagram.