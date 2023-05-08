Reem Hospital receives prestigious JCI and CARF accreditations in UAE

Reem Hospital – Abu Dhabi

Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 2:22 PM

Reem Hospital, a leading healthcare provider in the UAE, has announced that it has received both the Joint Commission International (JCI) and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) accreditations. This is a significant achievement for the hospital and underscores its commitment to providing world-class healthcare services.

The JCI accreditation is a highly prestigious recognition in the healthcare industry, and achieving this accreditation is a prestigious accomplishment. Reem Hospital underwent a rigorous, four-day evaluation process by JCI surveyors who examined every aspect of the hospital's operations, including patient safety, infection prevention and control, clinical protocols, and governance. By achieving JCI Gold Seal accreditation, Reem Hospital has demonstrated its ability to meet and exceed the highest international standards of healthcare quality.

Zaid Al Siksek, chairman at Reem Hospital, said: "This is a great accomplishment for Reem Hospital, and we are proud to have achieved both the JCI and CARF accreditations. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our team of healthcare professionals. We remain committed to providing world-class healthcare services to our patients and ensuring that we maintain the highest standards of quality and safety."

Dr Howard S Podolsky added: "The JCI accreditation is a tremendous achievement and is a testament to the hospital's commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery. Accreditation by JCI is not an easy task and requires significant commitment in terms of clinical quality and patient safety. It demonstrates that Reem Hospital has implemented processes and protocols to ensure that it consistently provides high-quality healthcare services. It is a significant milestone for the hospital and an accomplishment to be proud of as we continue on our continuous quality and patient safety journey."

CARF is an international, nonprofit organisation that evaluates healthcare providers to ensure that they provide high-quality rehabilitation services. Reem Hospital's rehabilitation programme underwent a rigorous evaluation process to achieve CARF accreditation. This achievement demonstrates the hospital's commitment to providing the highest standards of care for its patients.

In conclusion, the JCI and CARF accreditations are a clear indication of Reem Hospital's dedication to providing the best possible healthcare services to its patients and their families. Patients can be assured that they are in very safe hands when they choose Reem Hospital for their healthcare needs.