More than 6000 screened at Thumbay University Hospital

Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 6:07 PM

More than 6000 people from 40 different nationalities availed the benefits of Thumbay University Hospital’s free mega medical and dental Camp at Al Jurf, Ajman held on Sunday.

The free mega health camp offered check-ups with consultant specialists and general practitioners in specialties like cardiology, internal medicine, general surgery, dental, gynecology, pediatrics, ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedics, dermatology, family medicine, urology, nephrology, gastroenterology and pulmonology among others. In addition to this, the camp offered free medicines and free screenings for blood sugar, ECG, ultrasound, physiotherapy, eye checkup, blood pressure, BMI screening and discount on dental procedures and radiology services.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice president at Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division, said: “As an integrated healthcare network, we are fully aware of the impact we have on all aspects of society, and we are confident that this initiative will encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles, at the same time provide guidance and support in early-intervention and effective management of health concerns by our expert panel of doctors."

Besides consultations in all specialties, a large number of people visited the mega camp to seek discounts on dental disorders and physiotherapy and rehabilitation services. Approximately 60 per cent of males, 40 per cent of females, and 200 pediatrics patient sought free consultations at the facility.

“Thumbay University Hospital has provided care for thousands of people since its launch in 2020, and we look forward to providing care to our community under this humanitarian initiative, where patients are offered comprehensive packages along with experienced doctors and state-of-the-art facilities. In addition to the specialist medical departments, Thumbay Medicity also houses an excellent dental centre and physical rehabilitation centre. Moreover, all major insurance cards are accepted at our facility. In continuation of the free mega medical and dental camp, we are glad to serve the community and be the preferred family hospital for all healthcare needs,” Thumbay added.

The camp was officially opened by Dr Thumbay Moideen, the founder president of Thumbay Group, in the presence of Akbar Thumbay and other members of Thumbay Group’s administrative team.

Held from 9 AM to 6 PM, the camp saw hundreds of people lined up in queues to avail the benefits of the free camp as all the three hospitals of Thumbay Medicity, viz., Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital and Thumbay Dental Hospital.

Thumbay Healthcare Division has been envisioned as a healthcare destination where patients receive care in a truly restorative environment. In the last 20 successful years of operation, the hospitals have served six million patients, conducted 60, 000 deliveries, provided clinical training to Gulf Medical University students and plans to launch an autism centre dedicated to supporting a child’s diagnosis and navigate his care.