Mitsubishi SUV summer offers at Al Habtoor Motors

Al Habtoor Motors, the official distributor of Mitsubishi in the UAE, has lined up a never-before ‘Hot Summer Offer’. In an unprecedented move from the company, Mitsubishi customers get zero per cent interest for the first three years on an exciting range of SUVs. Considered the best value Japanese vehicles, Mitsubishi offers excellent value, total savings and worry-free motoring.

Some of the affordable monthly starting prices include the stylish Montero Sport from Dh1,170, the legendary Pajero at Dh1,288, and the seven-seater Outlander from Dh1,153. Customers can also purchase the feature-packed Eclipse Cross from Dh1,093 onwards, the smart cross-over ASX from Dh1,043 and the new stylish seven-seater multi-utility SUV Xpander from Dh924. The SUVs come with free Llumar tinting and Scotchgard protection.

Nassib Nassar, general manager of marketing at Al Habtoor Motors, Mitsubishi, said: “This summer, we wanted to surprise our customers with a completely different offer that would make Mitsubishi SUVs a sensible buy with great value addition. As such, there’s a feature-packed SUV for every pricing segment, which also widens the options for our customers.”