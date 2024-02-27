MetaHomes introduces Kylin, an animated mascot, as its brand ambassador

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 12:51 PM

In a delightful move, MetaHomes proudly introduces Kylin, an adorable animated character, as its official brand ambassador. This addition to the MetaHomes family marks a significant step towards creating a more personal and engaging connection with clients.

The charming character with a friendly demeanor, aligns seamlessly with the values that MetaHomes holds dear– trust, honesty, integrity, excellence, innovation, and teamwork. The decision to bring Kylin on board is rooted in the belief that a relatable and appealing mascot can add a touch of warmth and personality to the brand.

MetaHomes executives expressed their pleasure in making this exciting announcement, emphasising the positive impact that Kylin will have on the company's relationship with its clients. By introducing an animated mascot, MetaHomes aims to create a distinctive and memorable brand identity that resonates with its audience.

"In today's fast-paced world, creating meaningful connections with our clients is paramount. Kylin symbolises our dedication to forging a more personal relationship with our clientele. It also represents our core values and commitment to providing tailored solutions through innovation and advanced technology. We will strive to develop Kylin's personality overtime with more advanced AI features which will enable it deliver unique customised services," stated Jerry Wu, CEO of Metaworld Technology.

Looking ahead, Kylin is set to take on a dynamic role within MetaHomes, providing assistance and AI-based insights to customers. The mascot's purpose is to facilitate clients in making informed and cost-effective real estate decisions. Through this approach, MetaHomes aims to not only offer cutting-edge technological solutions but also create a friendly and approachable interface for its users.

The name Kylin, is no coincidence, infact it relays important principles. In Chinese mythology, Kylin is a symbol of prosperity, longevity, and good fortune. It is believed to bring positive energy and success. "Kylin is not just an animated figure; it represents our commitment to guiding our clients through their real estate journey with prosperity and success," added Wu.

In an innovative stride for MetaHomes, this new strategic choice not only symbolises the brand's core values but also positions MetaHomes as a trailblazer in delivering a personalised, trustworthy, and technologically-driven real estate experience on a global scale.

Visit www.metahomes.net for more information.