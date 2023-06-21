Little Draw and Payit Digital Wallet join forces, offering a 100 per cent cashback deal

Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 3:43 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 3:49 PM

Little Draw, the UAE's most popular three-number draw, termed as Just3, is celebrating its first-year anniversary, marking a year of success, growth, and numerous lucky winners. To mark the occasion, Little Draw is excited to announce a thrilling promotion for a limited period, offering customers an opportunity to receive a 100 per cent cashback on their first purchase when using the Letsgo Payit card. Participants are encouraged to take advantage of this incredible offer to receive a complete cashback amount, which will be credited back to their Little Draw Wallet for future purchases.

Since its launch, Little Draw has revolutionised the way people participate in raffles and prize draws. The platform offers a user-friendly and secure environment for individuals to participate in draws and stand a chance to win incredible cash prizes, ranging from Dh100 to Dh1 Million.

In just one year, Little Draw has garnered a large and loyal community of participants who eagerly await the opportunity to win exclusive prizes. The platform's commitment to transparency, fairness, and customer satisfaction has contributed to its immense popularity among participants all over the world.

"We are delighted to mark our first anniversary in collaboration with Payit, enabling us to support our customers who previously faced accessibility issues with debit/credit cards. With the Letsgo Payit Card, customers can now conveniently participate in Little Draw by submitting their Emirates ID through the Payit App. Moreover, they have the opportunity to receive a 100 per cent cashback on their initial purchase," said Dennis Vargheese, CEO at Little Draw.

"By enhancing people's lifestyles and empowering them to progress, our vision is to make a positive impact. Additionally, through our charitable initiatives, we are committed to giving back to communities worldwide by ensuring access to safe drinking water,” added Vargheese.

“The Letsgo Payit Visa Platinum Card provides customers with more ways to use their digital wallet, thus adding extra value to our leading digital payments solution," said Nitin Bhandari, head of wallet products at FAB. “The card transforms the convenience and practicality of a digital wallet into a truly complete solution for local and international payments. Fully integrated into the worldwide Visa network, the Letsgo Payit card is a cashless alternative that people can use to shop anywhere and everywhere, including for in-store and online purchases.”

Little Draw is a tri-daily draw (three-times-a-week draw), ensuring opportunities every other day, with prizes spanning from Dh100 to Dh1 million. It takes pride in the significant number of winners who have been fortunate enough to claim their prizes throughout the past year.

The platform will be launching a series of exclusive draws with even more astonishing prizes to be won. Participants can look forward to more engaging features, and a constant stream of thrilling opportunities to win big.

For more information about Little Draw and their tri-daily draws, please visit their website at www.littledraw.ae or follow them on social media. Participants can watch live draw on Little Draw's Facebook Page and YouTube channel tri-daily at 9:00 pm UAE time.

You can download the Payit wallet from the Play Store and Huawei App Gallery and apply for your Letsgo Payit card. For more info visit payit.ae.

— Note: All the draws are supervised by DET (Dubai Economy & Tourism) Representatives.