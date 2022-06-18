KIOXIA announces photo campaign for enthusiasts

Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 1:13 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 1:35 PM

KIOXIA has announced

‘ExceLENS Photo Walks’, an exclusive and unique photography platform for photography enthusiasts to showcase their skills. The launch event of ‘ExceLENS Photo Walks’ was attended by the leading photography influencers from across the region. Participation is open to all customers who register on the website and buy KIOXIA SD cards of 64 GB and above capacity.

Accomplished and well-known photographers like Cesar Parroco, Subodh Shetty, Hermis Haridas and Neeraj Murali, shared their insights during the launch. These influencers would be available to mentor and train participants at the event.

Five winners will get a chance to travel to Masai Mara in Kenya, another five winners will travel for photo walks to Ranthambore National Park in India. The other 10 winners will go for photo walks in Georgia. Santosh Varghese, VP at Toshiba Gulf FZE, said: “We conceived this platform to nurture latent photography skills among amateurs.

We offer sessions where they get to learn specialist techniques, including post-production training from some of the region’s leading photo influencers. They also get to understand the importance of storage in photography with best-in-class SD cards from KIOXIA that is integral to photography and helps them do justice to their

photography creations.”

Varghese added: “KIOXIA has become the SD card of choice for photography enthusiasts due to its excellent quality and durability that are essential for capturing and storing precious memories. While KIOXIA makes inroads in the region’s market, we are happy to offer users an exclusive opportunity to showcase their talents and enhance their photography skills .”