Kamil Magomedov puts Palm Jumeirah’s most luxurious penthouse for $137 million on sale

Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 3:22 PM

A sprawling penthouse in the iconic Palm Jumeirah Island in Dubai has been listed at a whopping $137 million, making it one of the most expensive apartments in the UAE's real estate history.

An exclusive and last property by Nakheel Villas, this 22,000 square-foot apartment is in the tallest building and is situated on a prime plot of the Palm Jumeirah offering a stunning 360-degree views from the top. Priced at Dh500 million ($137 million), this five-bedroom duplex penthouse is located on 72-73 floors and has an immaculately landscaped rooftop terrace with a private pool, 10 parking spaces and a private elevator.

This elegant private penthouse is an overall luxurious and satisfying experience and the most exclusive unit in all of the Middle East. Considering the modern lifestyle and high standards of living of its clients, all the luxurious furniture and interiors are done by Hermes, while the penthouse is designed by the world-renowned Killa Design Architects, who have designed the famous Museum of the Future. In fact, this penthouse is the most expensive off-market listing ever in Dubai.

Affluent buyers for Russia, Europe and China are lining up to buy this plush residence in the sky from Kamil Magomedov, a premium real estate broker in the UAE. According to Kamil, this lavish penthouse is the epitome of luxury perfectly balanced with modern elegance complementing the surroundings of the Palm.

