Joyalukkas initiates step-by-step challenge for employees

The Joyalukkas step-by-step challenge will run until November 27.

Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:56 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 11:21 AM

Joyalukkas has announced a 30-day employee activity under the banner ‘step-by-step challenge’ to encourage people to actively participate in the 30X30 Dubai Fitness Challenge. Joyalukkas’ employees across the UAE can participate in this activity and get rewarded as well. Employees taking up the challenge will have to complete 10,000 steps daily for 30 days.

John Paul Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas Jewellery — international operations, said: “A healthy body is the key to a healthy mind, so we always encourage our employees to adopt a healthy and fit lifestyle. Dubai 30x30 challenge aims to create awareness on health and fitness among residents and tourists and promote Dubai as the most dynamic city in the world.”

“Our intent is to motivate everyone and promote fitness as a habit during this 30-day period, and I personally encourage all our employees to go ahead and take up this challenge,” Alukkas added.

The Joyalukkas step-by-step challenge will run until November 27.