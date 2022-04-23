Joyalukkas celebrates festive season

To make shopping exciting and rewarding during the auspicious occasion of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya, we are pleased to offer these exclusive offers to our patrons.

Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 11:54 AM Last updated: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 12:15 PM

Joyalukkas is offering its patrons a cashback celebration offer to add to their Akshaya Tritiya and Eid festivities. Customers can now enjoy Dh50 gift vouchers on purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh2,500 and Dh200 gift vouchers on purchase of diamonds, polki and pearl jewellery worth Dh2,500 and multiples.

Moreover, in addition to the exciting cashback offers, customers can now pay just a 10 per cent advance and get assured gold rate protection from Joyalukkas. This exclusive offer uplifts the festive spirit and enables patrons to get assured rate protection of gold rates increase and enjoy lower rates if gold prices drop.

Announcing these offers, John Paul Alukkas, managing director at Joyalukkas Group, said: “Joyalukkas is always delighted to present their customers with the finest experiences. To make shopping exciting and rewarding during the auspicious occasion of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya, we are pleased to offer these exclusive offers to our patrons.

Customers can enjoy cashback gift vouchers and assured gold rate protection during the offer period. I would like to personally invite everyone to visit our best-in-class showrooms and enjoy this limited period offer.” You can enjoy the cashback celebrations offer across all Joyalukkas showrooms in the UAE until May.