India’s leading flour exporter to set up plant in the UAE

The products are largely catered to star hotels, restaurants and bakeries across the Middle East.

Diamond Roller Flour Mills (DRFM), a leading South Indian flour mill, is planning to set up its manufacturing unit in the UAE in the near future. DRFM announced this after receiving the prestigious European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) award at a ceremony held recently in Dubai.

TK Ameer Aly, managing director, DRFM, said: “DRFM weekly exports about 10 containers of products including atta, maida and sooji to the UAE through its local distributors. About five containers are exported to Qatar every week. The products are largely catered to star hotels, restaurants and bakeries across the Middle East.

“Being in the food processing industry, we have been relentless in our pursuit of quality and safety. The ESQR award is a recognition and a testimony to our commitment in this regard,” Aly added.