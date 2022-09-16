Huawei launches HUAWEI MatePad Pro in the UAE

Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 12:30 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 12:32 PM

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) launched the new HUAWEI MatePad Pro with a stunning new display and upgraded productivity features, including PC-like videoconferencing and the newly upgraded app multiplier and multi-window for more efficient multi-tasking. It also comes with an 11-inch OLED HUAWEI full view display, a 120 Hz high refresh rate and a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio with an ultra-thin and light design. This tablet is ideal for day-to-day light work and office tasks when used together with the detachable HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard and the upgraded HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation).

The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro in Golden Black Color will be available in the UAE from August 26th

Ultimate display on a Huawei tablet paired with HUAWEI SOUND® for a great entertainment experience

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro features an 11-inch OLED HUAWEI full view display with 4.2 mm ultra-narrow bezels, achieving a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, offering a smoother visual experience and a 10-bit colour depth that can display 1.07 billion colours. In addition, the pro-level colour accuracy and a ΔE<1 make this screen comparable to a proper monitor. HUAWEI MatePad Pro is also the first tablet to receive German TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display 3.0 certification and uses a hardware solution to lower blue light to protect users’ eyes.

As the first tablet to come equipped with HUAWEI SOUND®, HUAWEI MatePad Pro uses a six-speaker, high and low-frequency division design to support its stereo vibe and ultra-bass technology. The excellent screen and amazing sound quality allow HUAWEI MatePad Pro to offer a stunning entertainment experience.

Its magnesium alloy frame makes the device lighter and more durable. It is the lightest 11-inch tablet available on the market. It only weighs 449 gm and has an incredibly slim profile of 5.9 mm. Huawei is also showing off its new frosting processing technique on the rear cover to create a metallic sheen. The surface is silken-smooth as well as wear- and fingerprint-resistant.

The ideal productivity tablet

As remote work gradually becomes a norm, video conferencing has become increasingly important. HUAWEI MatePad Pro is designed for pro-level productivity. It uses a 16 MP HD front camera which supports the FollowCam algorithm to provide a PC-like videoconferencing experience. Noise can affect user experiences in video conferences and online classes. To improve online meetings, Huawei upgraded its self-developed AI noise cancellation feature once again and optimised algorithms that tap into the deep neural network. The optimised neural network algorithm can reduce the residual noise after noise reduction while lowering the impact of noises on vocals.

To further improve the tablet’s productivity features, Huawei has launched a new detachable smart magnetic keyboard, which supports three modes: laptop form, detachable form, and studio form. The new HUAWEI M-Pencil (second generation) retains the excellent hardware capabilities of its predecessor while comprehensively upgrading its appearance, materials, and writing experience. When used with HUAWEI MatePad Pro, the latency is as low as 2 ms. HUAWEI MatePad Pro has been calibrated before shipment so that its in-screen touch control units precisely match its stylus for pixel-level accuracy when writing and drawing. It’s worth mentioning that this is the first device to support Huawei notes.

With its tablets, Huawei has always attempted to increase user productivity by developing intuitive features. Users may use Huawei's native apps on the HUAWEI MatePad Pro in landscape orientation. One-tap interaction is now supported by an updated version of the multi-window. When an app takes up the full screen, you just need to slide your finger to the upper left corner to split the screen and slide to the upper right corner to bring up an app bubble. Currently, you can run up to four concurrent tasks with multi-window, including two split windows and two app bubbles.

Visionary super device features

The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro supports tablet-PC multi-screen collaboration capabilities, which contain three modes; mirror mode, extend mode and collaborate mode. In mirror mode, the laptop’s screen is mirrored to the tablet display, allowing users to directly work on files and documents or draw/sketch on their laptop with the stylus of the HUAWEI MatePad Pro just as professional designers would. Then there is Extend Mode, which transforms the HUAWEI MatePad Pro into a second screen, providing extra screen space to display more content; great for online shopping, or when browsing the Internet, and there are so many items to explore!

Additionally, the innovative collaborate mode enables cross-platform interactions, allowing users to transfer content such as text, images and documents between connected devices with a simple drag and drop! Multi-screen collaboration blurs the lines between tablets, smartphones, and laptops, enhancing and elevating what can be done with the new HUAWEI MatePad Pro and other connected devices while also empowering users and enabling them to be more productive and creative than ever.

The new colour capture feature allows you to select and apply colours across different apps in any use scenario, including Multi-window, App Multiplier, or small window. Colours on the collaborative phone can also be captured. After the multi-screen collaboration is established between a phone and tablet, you can click and select a colour on a phone window and apply it to the tablet, improving the efficiency of cross-device working and creation.

The all-rounded tablet also supports seamless connectivity between Huawei tablet and smartphone thanks to multi-screen collaboration. Multi-screen collaboration enables simple drag-and-drop file transfers between smartphones and tablets. Peripheral sharing lets users type on the smartphone using the tablet’s keyboard and screen, play music saved on the smartphone with the tablet’s speakers and more. This solution also makes it possible for users to pick up calls or respond to text messages directly from the tablet, facilitating a seamless multi-device experience.

Long battery life

HUAWEI MatePad Pro achieves the perfect balance between device thickness and battery life. Thanks to Huawei’s excellent architecture and stacking capabilities, the tablet manages to pack an 8300mAh ultra-large battery in its ultra-thin and compact body. It can power 11.5 hours of 1080p HD video playback and 8.5 hours of web page browsing.

Flagship performance

The performance of a device depends greatly on its heat dissipation capability. HUAWEI MatePad Pro makes use of a unique 'sandwich' three-dimensional heat dissipation architecture to maximise effective heat dissipation. Graphite sheet, ultra-thin VC, magnesium alloy middle frame, copper alloy shielding cover, ultra-thick graphene and graphite sheet are stacked in a limited space for maximum heat dissipation and to help improve the performance.

AppGallery: Trusted, innovative and secure

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro offers a smart and seamless experience to users. The trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is available on HUAWEI MatePad Pro, where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

Price and availability in the UAE:

The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro in Golden Black Color will be available in the UAE from August 26th at a starting price of Dh 2399. The release sales offer avails gifts worth up to Dh 1199, including the HUAWEI bluetooth keyboard, HUAWEI MPencil second gen, complimentary six months subscription to HUAWEI music and HUAWEI video, 200GB HUAWEI mobile cloud, one-year GCC multiple country warranty and three months HUAWEI care screen protection.