H&S Real Estate tops the charts at real estate event

Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 12:57 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 12:59 PM

H&S Real Estate, the leading brokerage firm in Dubai, has achieved another milestone.

The firm has been awarded the ‘Number One’ award by Nakheel Properties, the developer of iconic properties such as The Palm Islands, World Islands, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Al Furjan, to name a few.

The grand awards ceremony was held at the newly opened Anantara Resort on the World Islands.

Naaman Atallah, CEO of Nakheel Properties, and Rasha Hassan, CCO of Nakheel Properties, presented H&S Real Estate with the award. They also praised the efforts of the entire H&S team and said that the real estate firm achieved these numbers due to the team’s hard work and dedication.

Emad Haq, Vice-Chairman of Haqsons Group, Saad Haq, Group CEO, and Fahad Haq, CEO of H&S, received the award on behalf of the entire H&S team.

H&S Real Estate was formed in 2014 and in its first year of business, it earned the recognition of being in the top 10 real estate agencies in Dubai. Since 2017, the firm been consistently winning the first prize as top sales company for its offplan sales. It has also been on the number one ranking with all major developers of Dubai for the past consecutive years and is the only company to win this many awards consecutively.

H&S is also the only company that has had its name placed on the Iconic Burj Khalifa for being ranked on the top of the charts.

“The state-owned Nakheel Properties has had a phenomenal 2021 and is set to launch mega Projects in 2022. H&S Real Estate is now looking forward to a year of record sales in 2022, the Golden Visa initiative, formation of VARA for virtual assets and crypto to insure maximum transparency and security for investors, and the issuance of UAE passports to foreigners. The firm believes that many such steps taken by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has insured that UAE will be at the epicentre of the economic boom, said Emad Haq, Vice-Chairman of Haqsons Group.