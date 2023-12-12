Harsh Patel honoured with Divya Chakra Award 2023 for exceptional contributions in finance and law

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 6:06 PM

In a dazzling ceremony at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, the illustrious Harsh Patel received the prestigious Divya Chakra Award 2023 in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the financial and legal sectors in the UAE. The event, organised under the patronage of the Consulate General of India in Dubai and in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, aimed to celebrate and honour Indian business leaders making significant strides in the UAE's flourishing economy.

Harsh Patel, the visionary founder of Water and Shark, a globally respected accounting and legal consultancy firm, stood out among the winners for his pivotal role in shaping the landscape of cross-border deals, mergers, tax planning, and family succession. As a chartered accountant and lawyer, Patel's innovative approach to finance and law has positioned him as one of the most influential professionals in the UAE.

The exclusive award ceremony, held on November 25, was attended by high-profile personalities from around the world, creating an atmosphere that underscored the significance of the achievements being celebrated. Not only did the event honour the outstanding contributions of individuals like Patel, but it also served as a platform to strengthen economic ties between India and the UAE.

The Consul General of India to Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, aptly captured the essence of the event, highlighting the importance of collaborations for mutual prosperity and cultural enrichment. Patel's recognition at the Divya Chakra Awards is a testament to his unwavering commitment, innovative thinking, and dedication to excellence – qualities that align seamlessly with the ethos of the event.

In addition to his role as a trailblazing professional, Patel is renowned as a motivational TEDx speaker and a committed philanthropist, further emphasising his dedication to societal development and professional excellence.

Water and Shark, the consultancy firm founded by Patel, is celebrated for its expertise in international corporate law and accounting, specialising in navigating complex financial and legal matters. The firm's commitment to excellence has not only positioned it at the forefront of the industry in the UAE but has also garnered international recognition.

Patel's receipt of the Divya Chakra Award 2023 is yet another milestone in his illustrious career, a recognition of his relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the realms of finance and law. His achievement serves as a beacon of inspiration for many and symbolizes the thriving partnership between India and the UAE.