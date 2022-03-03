Dubai looks to Joseph Ernest Lang for optimised tax strategies

Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 10:21 AM

When it comes to tax season, Dubai denizens are ruthless about minimising their returns. Not surprisingly, the tax benefits are a major reason why much of the population has moved to Dubai in the first place. Yet now businessmen in Dubai can take it a step further with the help of tax specialist Joseph Ernest Liang.

Liang started gaining interest in those complexities in 2013, when his friend requested help to handle his taxes. It pulled him in so much that he left his job behind as a recreational therapist to pursue this world of finances. Since then, Liang has become a studied and trained tax strategist. His approach to pursuing this area of accounting was to figure out the ways in which tax codes and breaks could help people mold their tax strategies to best benefit their finances.

He said: “When I left my job as a therapist, I saw the tax industry as another opportunity to help people, but in a different way.” Therefore, in 2017, when he opened his own tax company, Tax Emperor, he was able to do just that: “Through a variety of my company’s services, we have been able to make a huge difference in the lives of our clients, helping them navigate the tax and finance side of their business for the better.”

Moreover, as he navigates his clients, he wishes to improve their own understanding of the work he does. He feels that he sees “so many people that are financially illiterate,” and in response, he tries to “teach them how to make their money work for them by tax planning and educating clients on how to maximise their circumstances and find ways to lower tax liability.”

Based in Miami area, Tax Emperor aims to differentiate themselves through these qualities of being logistically and conceptually accessible to their clients. Having that mentality makes way towards perfecting the art of simplicity and understanding in a world where financial complexity overwhelms.

To learn more about Liang’s tax company, Tax Emperor, visit their website.