Dairon Dip and Anthony Del Rio share three virtues which make life worth celebrating

Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 12:29 PM

It’s a fact that the world has put too much focus on other versions of love except self-love. It is important that people get to wholly celebrate self-love and discover who they truly are. Dairon Dip and Anthony Del Rio explain that self-love encompasses many things and defines our understanding of compassion and empowerment.

As Dip and Del Rio celebrate these three independent factions, it is not much of a stretch to see how they are all interconnected. To foster self-love, compassion, and empowerment, Del Rio mentions that it is important to resist comparing people. Dip adds that comparison gives life to insecurities. Even as people nurture self-love, it is compassionate to extend understanding to others by making them feel accepted.

Compassion dictates that you treat everyone with kindness, try to understand their problems and perspectives, and offer genuine care and comfort. Dip and Del Rio discuss the importance of lifting people’s spirits by using kind words. And using sarcasm or comments that depict the other person as unworthy is far from being compassionate.

When it comes to empowerment, Dip and Del Rio urge people to be a source of encouragement for others. “Encourage people to be their true selves, praise their achievements, and educate them where they need an information boost,” they say. Del Rio calls for people to practice self-love in everything they do. It is very easy to be a critic in your life; however, it is vital to love yourself enough that you can recognise positive things when they do happen.

In celebration of self-love, compassion, and empowerment, Dip and Del Rio stress the importance of understanding. Everyone faces different situations in life; therefore, instead of offering judgement, showing love and respect can help people foster a kinder world for all.

Dip and Del Rio believe that with these three virtues, people can easily find themselves and walk the right path and celebrate the true joys of life. After all, what is life but the amalgamation of a handful of celebrations?