Connect service Middle East is helping entrepreneurs set up their businesses

Throughout the year, many entrepreneurs come to Dubai searching for business opportunities. This can be attributed to the steady industrial and economic growth that the Emirate has seen over the last decade. Furthermore, the government’s support for the business sector continues to create success and new possibilities for small and medium companies within the region.

Aaron Portero, managing director of Connect Group said: “Given factors such as the language barrier and not understanding the rules and regulations of the Emirates, many investors find themselves in need of a specialised agency to assist them with the set-up of their business”. The Connect Services Middle East is a leading service provider that aims to guide aspiring UAE business owners through their Company formation Services in Dubai.

Many foreign entrepreneurs are looking to have a local agency help them to do the business setup in Dubai. The expertise that Connect Services Middle East offers through its team of professionals guarantees clients successful outcomes as well as a simpler and easier process overall.

The services provided to investors are company formation and renewals, consultancy, corporate sponsorship, visa services, HR outsourcing, and PRO services. It is also critical for companies to ensure legal compliance to prevent financial losses in their new business. As these processes are often difficult for those without experience, the investors rely on companies such as Connect Services Middle East to assist them.

The expat community in Dubai is over 80 per cent of the entire population. The Emirate is extremely attractive to people not only as a holiday destination but also as a place for entrepreneurs to establish their commercial activities. Whether they intend to set up a business in the mainland, free zones, or offshore, this Emirate offers expansion opportunities for all investors.

Opening companies in areas such as Mainland Dubai guarantees a broad spectrum of benefits. Businesses located in this jurisdiction obtain an important corporate tax exemption, along with no prohibitions regarding currency exchange.

Connect Services Middle East has earned the trust of hundreds of company owners throughout the UAE. This has been achieved by providing excellent corporate services across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah.

There is no doubt that the solutions provided by companies like Connect Services Middle East have made an impact in the local commercial sector. Having the most important matters covered, such as proper licensing, visa processes and Business Center in Dubai, entrepreneurs are no longer hesitant to move their corporations to the United Arab Emirates. Investors not only from the Gulf region but from all over the world can enjoy the benefits of operating in this prosperous land.