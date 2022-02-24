A fresh and fashionable fiesta with Babyshop

Babyshop celebrates the season of new beginnings with its most distinctive Spring ’22 collection for junior fashionistas

Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 12:44 PM

Middle East’s premier store for fashionable families, Babyshop, welcomes Spring 2022 with its range of typically stylish, practical and affordable outfits to freshen up your kids’ playtime and party-time wardrobes and put a spring in their step.

With the arrival of the warmer spring days, Babyshop’s spring collection is always a hotly anticipated event! For this reason, Babyshop’s buyers and designers travel the world (virtually) to keep up to date on the hottest trends and the coolest new styles and bring them to life across their stores and online, and through their contemporary in-house brands Juniors, Giggles and Eligo.

So, for the gorgeous girls in your life, expect to find a floral and fruitful treasure trove of pieces, accented by statement sleeves, ruffles, bold all over prints, delicate broidery and splashes of floral prints and citrus collages that are so akin to the season. Pretty dungarees with frills and embroidery or maxi dresses with pastel stripes provide some fun alternatives to the wide range of pretty party dresses with puffed arms in dobby or soft cotton fabrics, which are as comfortable as they are chic.

Not to forget the little gentlemen, who may be more concerned with comfort over style – a box which is most definitely ticked at Babyshop – however the grown-ups will appreciate how handsome they look in the range of trendy top and shorts combos and separates. Whether sporting crisp shirts with all over prints over denim shorts, or soft linen checked shirts or graphic tees paired comfy Bermuda’s, playtime will be as enjoyable as ever.

For both boys and girls who enjoy a sporty aesthetic, Babyshop has updated its popular inhouse XYZ range, and Italian sportswear brand KAPPA. Home to many of the icons across the Marvel, Disney and Warner Brothers universes among others, Babyshop continually updates its cast of heroes and heroines from the silver screen and the exciting world of gaming, to appeal to this generation of young fans.

Last but not least, Babyshop brings the very best for new-borns and babies, presenting a range of light and silky bodysuits, soft rompers and sleepsuits, elasticated waist trousers, blankets and other must-have accessories. The range promotes 100 per cent cotton which benefits from being durable, absorbent and hypoallergenic, important to protect your babies’ perfect new skin. At Babyshop, value for money is unmatched, so a wardrobe ‘spring clean’ for your fashionable family is as attractive to your wallet as it is to your eyes.

Browse the new collection at your nearest Babyshop store, or alternatively shop online at www.babyshopstores.com/ae/en/