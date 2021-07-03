KT Network
Ian Halliday leads Austrade’s operations

Ian Halliday joined Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in July 2018 as GM — Middle East and Africa with the responsibility of handling Austrade’s operations across the region. He also holds the position of Consul-General of Australia to Dubai. Before joining Austrade, Ian was the MD of Dairy Australia since January 2010.

Ian’s has had a range of management roles with SPC, Goodman Fielder, Kraft Foods, KR Castlemaine and Vesco Foods. Ian has a Bachelors in Applied Sciences (Food Tech) and  is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD), and a former Director of Agrifood at Skills Australia, and Gotafe.





