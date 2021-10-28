6thStreet shopper drives off with a brand new 2022 Haval Jolion

“Never would have I imagined the gifts I ordered for my family from 6thStreet.com would bring me the biggest blessing of all, a brand-new car! My heart is overflowing with joy!" says Jennifer Baldovi, the lucky winner of the all new 2022 Haval Jolion top range model.

A digital raffle draw for the shop and win promotion was held on October 7 by the 6thStreet team. Six order numbers were shortlisted digitally through a process monitored by The Department of Economic Development (DED) officials out of almost 10,000 entries. One lucky winner was selected. The grand winner was announced live on shop@6thstreet's Instagram account. The key handing ceremony took place on October 19 at the Haval showroom in SZR Branch.

It is the second car promotion by 6thStreet in collaboration with Swaidan Trading (part of the Al Naboodah Group), the exclusive Haval dealership in the UAE. This has been a successful partnership, marking the second time a fashion brand and a car dealer have come together to reach a broader audience.