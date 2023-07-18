UAE jobs: Did you know private sector employees can get a 10-day study leave?

Artificial Intelligence and big data will be the third most skill priority for the next 4 years after analytical thinking and creative thinking
Private sector employees in the UAE are entitled to a paid leave of 10 days per year to sit for examinations.
According to the UAE’s official website, u.ae, such study leave is applicable only to the employees who have completed at least two years of service with an employer.
“An employee, who is studying in one of the UAE’s certified educational institutions is entitled to a paid leave of 10 days per year to sit for examinations. To apply for this leave, one must have completed at least two years of service with the employer,” the website said.
Besides annual leave, the private sector employees can also take paid bereavement leave of five days in case of death of spouse and three days in case of death of a parent, child, sibling, grandchild or grandparent.
For female employees, 60 days of maternity leave are available. Out of this, 45 days will be fully-paid leave and 15 days will be half-paid leave.
In addition to the basic maternity leave above, the employee may take additional 45 days without pay, if she has an illness as a result of pregnancy or childbirth, and is unable to resume work. The illness must be proved via a medical certificate issued from the respective medical authority.
