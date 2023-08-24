UAE: Flexible work hours for some employees as back-to-school policy announced

The theatres will showcase movies in Arabic, Hindi, English and other languages
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Thursday issued a special circular announcing its back-to-school policy, which was approved by the UAE Cabinet.
Under the policy, parents — who are federal government employees — shall be granted flexible work hours on the first day of the new school year and during the first week for those with children in nurseries and kindergartens.
The special hours shall be set without disrupting work processes or services provided by the entity and in accordance with the federal government's human resources law.
The aim, it added, is to improve the quality of employees' lives and boost job satisfaction and happiness.
Here are the provisions of the back-to-school policy:
>>On the first school day (elementary level and above):
>>Flexible working hours during the first week for those with children in nursery and kindergarten:
>> Flexible working hours for other occasions and circumstances related to the school year:
Employees may be granted permission to leave work for a duration of no more than 3 hours for the following:
