Eight killed, 45 injured in Saudi bus collision

The bus was carrying pilgrims and travelling between Makkah and Madinah

By Web Desk Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 8:41 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 8:43 PM

Eight people were killed and 45 passengers were injured in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Friday following a collision between a bus and truck.

The bus, which was carrying pilgrims, met with the accident on Al Hijrah highway, in Madinah, according to an Emirates Vision report.

Several injured passengers were treated at the scene of the crash before being shifted to hospitals.

The crash took place just after the town of Al Yutamah, which is about 90 km from Madinah city.

The busy route is one of the main road linking the provinces of Makkah and Madinah.

Over 20 ambulances and advanced care units from Madinah and other support services were reportedly sent to the spot, Saudi daily Arab News reported.