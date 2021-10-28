Restaurant Review: Relish modern Indian-fusion cuisine at recently launched Dialogue Dubai

Dubai - Indulge in modern Indian fusion fare at the newly launched Dialogue Dubai

by Michael Gomes Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 3:32 PM

Fast forward to 2021. The place once known as the Music Room, where an energetic crowd of rockers would headbang to some wicked, live tunes, has gone through a radical makeover. The spot has transformed into a spanking new lounge where modern-fusion Indian cuisine and live entertainment blend seamlessly to provide guests with a delightful dining and lounge experience.

Called Dialogue Dubai, the sprawling space has Gothic-inspired interiors that will have you spellbound. The place has a huge stage that comes alive on weekends with live entertainers or DJs playing the latest remixes.

The menu, created by chef Avneesh Gautama, offers a unique mix of modern Indian fusion dishes that successfully blend traditional Asian flavours with a European touch. For instance, the Tandoori Prawn Rechado, which he told us was inspired by a popular Goan dish, was a good starter. The prawns were juicy, and the Rechado masalas (spices) had soaked in well, making every morsel flavourful and a perfect dish to kick off the meal.

We would also recommend their Chicken Tikka that used North African grain couscous as a base. The grain was spiked with flavourful Indian spices, adding a new dimension to the taste. We were sold on delicious mint chutney that enhanced the taste of the tikka further.

The Chicken Malai Croquettes was another innovative fusion presentation. It was served with a rich, white Shahi gravy which has a nutty flavour due to the use of cashew nuts. However, it was the Mascarpone Makhani Risotto that caught our fancy. The Indian-Italian mix, especially the use of makhani sauce in the dish showcased the chef’s creative streak. We ended with The Bourn lava cake, served with ice cream and Bournvita — a healthy, nutritious addition.

A high-energy lounge serving some of the most divine modern Asian fusion dishes, Dialogue is designed to set you talking and asking for more!

michael@khaleejtimes.com