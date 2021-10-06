Maktoum discusses federal budget for the 2022-26

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the General Budget Committee, held at the Expo 2020 Dubai venue.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE.
The General Budget Committee discussed the federal budget for the 2022-26 period in the light of the recent updates to the Ministry of Finance’s budget development procedures. The committee also reviewed cash flows expected in the 2022 fiscal year and the five-year period extending from 2022-26, taking into account projected revenues of federal entities, and public spending priorities related to development projects.
The General Budget Committee directed the Ministry of Finance to continue working on the draft budget for the 2022 fiscal year, and prepare detailed estimates for the federal budget for the next five years, taking into consideration the country’s strategic objectives and projects planned for the next 50 years.
The meeting also reviewed the federal government’s expenditure policy for the 2021 fiscal year, and revenues of federal entities in the third quarter of this year. It also reviewed national income in light of the growing pace of economic recovery.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
Authorities said the probe into possible misconduct by World Bank staff would continue
Finance2 weeks ago
The cooperation agreement for the launch of Oxy payment cards was signed in a special ceremony during the “Seamless Middle East” exhibition
Finance2 weeks ago
S&P analysts expect the GCC economies to expand at an unweighted average of 1.8 per cent in 2021 and four per cent in 2022
Finance3 weeks ago
CFOs, financial controllers, accountants and auditors should support the UAE's banking system: ICAI (Dubai) Chapter
Finance3 weeks ago
5-year dual tranche financing facility competitively priced and marks a first for Emirates airline as a sales-receivable backed financing structure
Finance3 weeks ago
Recent research has shown that FinTech investment have grown by 49 per cent in H1 2021 year-on-year
Finance3 weeks ago