Expo 2020 Dubai: Tech to assess taxi demand, dispatch cabs automatically

Dubai - The goal is to ensure zero waiting time for customers

A new technology launched for Expo 2020 Dubai will help ride hailing service Hala predict how many taxis are needed at the Expo site. It will then automatically dispatch the required number of cabs to the site.

The increased taxi fleet enables the service to “optimally balance supply and demand”, a top official said.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) collaborated with Hala to launch the 'Auto Dispatch’ technology.

The objective is “timely and efficient dispatch of taxis vital to Expo visitors”. Leveraging an innovative in-house technology developed by Careem, vehicles will automatically receive dispatch requests to the Expo site based on “the required number of taxis needed at each hour of the day”.

Hala, the joint venture between the RTA and Careem, enables customers to book any taxi in Dubai via an app.

Zero waiting time

Tourists, residents, and visitors at Expo can book the taxis through their phones via the application, or self-serving kiosks. Customers will use a one-time password (OTP) to instantly book a taxi on their mobiles, connect with the driver, and immediately take off on their journey with zero waiting time, the RTA said.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO, Public Transport Agency, said: “With the magnitude of visitors expected to visit Expo 2020, the RTA has the opportunity and responsibility of making sure that their commute is safe and seamless.”

Basil Hovakeemian, CEO of Hala, added: “We are committed to offering customers and visitors the most efficient, convenient, and affordable taxi service possible. We have worked closely with the RTA to ensure that we maximise our technological capabilities and available fleet to deliver an innovative and reliable solution for all travellers at Expo 2020.”