Dubai: Up to 90% discount during one-day flash sale

A one-day flash sale announced in Dubai will offer up to 90 per cent discounts on a range of brands. Over 100 brands are participating in the sale happening across 25 malls on Monday, July 25, to mark the 25th anniversary of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

The sale covers offers across fashion, home and outdoor furnishings, perfumes and cosmetics, optics, electronics, as well as supermarket and department stores.

Supermarket and department stores

Union Co-operative is offering up to 90 per cent off items, while department stores at My Safeer or Al Safeer Centre is seeing drops of between 25 and 70 per cent.

Fashion

Get up to 90 per cent off selected items in stores including Max & Co., Lancel, T M Lewin, Paul & Shark, Porsche Design and Reiss.

Check out 70 to 75 per cent reduction on items at Alessandro Dell Acqua, Louis Feraud, Gianfranco Ferre, Balmain, B1, Pierre Cardin, Aizone and Aspesi at participating branches.

Forever 21, Anotah, Wrangler and Lee Jeans are hosting a 25 to 75 per cent sale, and so are Arrow and Eternity. Aeropostale is offering 40 per cent reductions on all their items.

Get 25 to 90 per cent off in participating Regal Trading and Regal Garments outlets. Check out the 30 to 50 percent sales in Love Moschino, Canali and V Concept.

Footwear and accessories

Shoe King is offering 25 to 90 off for the DSS Flash Sale. Get 90 per cent off on selected items at Kipling, Bally, Clarks and Santoni, or shop for the 30 to 70 per cent sale at Accessorize, Angels By Accessorize and Monsoon Accessorize. At TOMS, Hush Puppies, Nine West and Dune London, get 40 per cent off on selected items while CCC Shoes & Bags is offering 50 per cent reductions on selected items.

There is 50 per cent off at 1915 By Ahmed Seddiqi, Seddiqi & Sons and Guess & Gc Boutique. For the seasonal sale and throughout DSS, Dani by Daniel K is offering all their items at an exclusive 50 per cent deal.

Children and babycare

There is 30 to 70 per cent off at Monsoon Children, or get the 30 to 90 per cent sale at Kids Couture. Smart Baby is offering 25 to 70 per cent off, and Chicco has selected items on sale for 90 per cent off. The Children’s Palace has 50 per cent off on selected items.

Perfumes and cosmetics

Avail between 25 to 90 per cent offer at V Perfumes, V Brand Gallery Outlet and Al Mukhalat Perfume.

Home and outdoor furnishing

Get 90 per cent off on selected items at Jashanmal or explore selections at Iwan Maktabi Carpet with 25 to 70 per cent off deals in-stores.

Al Huzaifa Furniture is also offering 25 to 90 per cent off on items. Browse interior design items at Crate & Barrel with 25 to 70 per cent off selected items, or shop at United Furniture for its 30 to 70 per cent sale. Interiors has offers of between 35 and 60 per cent off, while 2XL Home offers an additional 15 per cent off on sale items.

Electronics

E City is offering electronics with 25 to 30 per cent off items. Get Samsung products in the flash sale with deals ranging from 25 to 75 per cent off, and up to 80 per cent off on other brands at Better Life.

Axiom offers special deals on mobile phones, accessories, subwoofers, power banks and headphones between Dh99 to Dh249. Buy a TV, household appliance, or other electronics items at Jacky’s Electronics to receive a free gift or vouchers.

