Dubai Shopping Festival begins with a bang, up to 90% discounts on offer

Dubai lit up in lights as thousands of residents thronged malls and shopping arenas to witness the opening of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2021.
The festival began with a spectacular opening ceremony at Burj Park featuring live performances from superstar Balqees Fathi, and award-winning artist Mohammed Hamaki.
DSF has lined up a long list of deals and prizes, innovative events, live concerts, drone shows and fireworks, laser shows and family entertainment shows. More than 1,000 brands and over 4,000 outlets are participating in the festival. While revealing details of the mega event, organisers announced that there will also be super 12-hour sales with discounts up to 90 per cent across major malls of Dubai.
And many shoppers vow to make the most of shopping festival this year as they could not splurge last year due to the pandemic.
Sara al Shaikh, a Palestinian living in the UAE went on a shopping spree on the first day of the DSF with her friends. She said that she had been waiting for the DSF for almost two years. “Finally its here.... This is what we plan and save for round the year,” she added.
Her friend Rand Al Murad, an Iraqi expat had already got some bargains. “I got the bag I finally wanted. It feels great to get my hands on it,” she said.
While shopping at the Dubai Mall, they bumped into friends Abeer and Laila, who also planned to make most of the festival. “The outlet which I like was quite crowded on the first day, but I will be visiting again,” Laila said.
The shopping festival will run from December 15, 2021 to January 30, 2022, and is known to attract visitors from GCC and the Subcontinent markets as well as the UK, France, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, US and others.
