Dubai: Shop and win Dh1 million worth of cash prizes during DSF

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) on Tuesday announced that it will give away Dh1 million in cash prizes to shoppers during the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).
The 27th edition of the DSF will run from December 15, 2021, to January 30, 2022. More than 17 malls will participate in the campaign.
Shoppers will need to spend as low as Dh100 from any of the stores at the participating malls to redeem their chance to spin the red, yellow or blue wheel based on their spending threshold and win prizes.
The colourful spin is based on shopper spending.
Shoppers that spend Dh100 can win up to Dh200,000 under the blue category, whereas those who spend Dh250 or more receive a chance to win up to Dh300,000 under the red category. All those spending Dh350 or more can enter the raffle to win Dh500,000 under the yellow category.
The malls participating in the Dubai Shopping Malls Group DSF promotion this year include Al Barsha Mall, Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian Center, Bay Avenue, Bin Sougat Centre, Burjuman Centre, Barsha South Mall, Etihad Mall, Karama Centre, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall, Remraam Community Centre, Shorooq Community Centre and Time Square Centre.
“Our signature raffle has not only earned a reputation amongst residents but visitors as well. We welcome one and all to join us in our exciting promotion and take advantage of the cash rewards up for grabs,” said Majid Al Ghurair, chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group.
