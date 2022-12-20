Dubai: 4 top outdoor markets and pop-ups to visit this DSF

Shop for trendy designer jewellery and clothes, try out some delicious street food or watch entertaining acts on stage at these venues

With the 28th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) now in full swing, it’s the perfect time to head outside and enjoy a lively outing with family and friends.

A host of free-to-attend markets have been set up at various locations around the emirate for residents and visitors. Don’t miss this chance to browse for items for your wardrobe or home, taste some delicious street food as entertainers and performers take to the stage.

Here's a list of the must-visit markets and pop-ups across the city:

Al Seef Market

Running from December 23 through to January 29, from 4pm to 10pm, the authentic souq experience means this market has become a firm family favourite for both residents and visitors. With live performances throughout the month, weekly themed workshops for kids to immerse themselves in, deliciously curated F&B creations, fabulous fireworks every weekend, and unique retail experiences fusing both the modern and the traditional, it packs in something for everyone.

Etisalat MOTB

The annual Etisalat MOTB is back again in 2023, running from January 19-29 . The original - and still the best - alternative shopping concept for Dubai features numerous international and local brands, food, entertainment, and activities to explore. This year, Etisalat MOTB takes up residence in Dubai's global hub for art, design and creativity Dubai Design District (d3) and is themed around New York City's electric and cosmopolitan energy.

The market has an array of sustainable and trendy designer-makers such as jewellery brands All that Dori and Mathilde, clothing brands Only Ethikal and Wasted Youth, and Emirati leather-goods brand, Wadi D.

Shop and eat with a delicious selection of food stands; grab some delicacies from Baofriend, crispy fried chicken from Pickl and Chick'n Cone, and always a fan favourite, Fomo's irresistible burger.

Dubai 80s

Time travel with DSF's newest addition - Dubai 80's, happening from December 23 to January 8 at Last Exit Al Khawaneej and Al Khawaneej Walk. This nostalgic activation brings all things old-school and pop culture to Dubai - from toys, magazines, and books to video consoles, classic cars, and more. Get immersed in nostalgic graffiti while munching on childhood snacks and jamming out to '80s, '90s, and 2000s musical throwbacks. An unmissable blast from the past that is sure to resurface everyone's most incredible childhood memories.

Vibes by The Bay

Explore a wide range of Instagram worthy tastes, sights and experience at Vibes by the Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, from 4pm to 10pm. Visitors to the mall can indulge in an array of scrumptious meals from street food trucks, shop at a diverse marketplace, or even catch the first ever travelling aquatic circus in the Middle East, Fontana, showing at 6pm on weekdays, along with 3pm and again later 6pm on weekends until December 31.

The annual Dubai Shopping Festival is running until to January 29, 2023. For details check out www.mydsf.ae and @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media channels.

